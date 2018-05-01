A Scary Warning to America! (2019)
5G is a new technology currently being implemented and continually going through the process of implementation in many areas. It will bring wireless data and internet connections to the world. Most know that but, recent research has shown great cause for concern with regards to our electromagnetic radiation exposure, not just 5G, but all sources of this radiation that surround us, from our wireless devices, our wireless routers, cell phone towers and more. These health reasons are exactly why this type of technology is completely banned in hospital nurseries and an elementary school across several countries in Europe, but not in the United States, why ? Dr. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding the dangers of electromagnetic radiation. She says: “Wireless radiation has biological effects. Dangers of 5G and 4G radiation from our internet, cell phones and computers? What do you do to mitigate these effects? Do you limit your exposure to these items throughout the day? Check this out, research has also shown that the same frequencies used by the Department of Defense in crowd control weapons actually form the foundation of the 5G network. Not only that, we are seeing strong links to cancer, brain abnormalities, and a number of other health concerns related to these new . Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-review literature. These effects are seen in all life forms; plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans, we have clear evidence of cancer now: there is no question We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects…5G is an untested application of a technology that we know is harmful; we know it from the science. In academics, this is called human subjects research.” encouraging to see the massive amounts of awareness being created around this issue. Aside from all of the scientists stepping up and putting out peer-reviewed research on the topic, we also need doctors to start raising their voice and to continue their education beyond their medical education with regards to EMF dangers. Dr. Martin Blank, Ph.D., from the Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics at Colombia University, has joined a group of scientists from around the world who are making an international appeal to the United Nations regarding the dangers associated with the use of electromagnetic emitting devices like cell phones and Wi-Fi. He and hundreds of other scientists around the world are currently petitioning the UN, and have been for quite some time, regarding the dangers associated with these devices. Their effort will be useless dealing with the United Nations, which is controlled by the Rockefellers and AT&T is owned by the Illuminati, who is leading the way with 5G. AT&T in the USA is currently leading the way on 5G. The dangers are real. DNA single and double strand breaks, oxidative damage, disruption of cell metabolised increased blood brain barrier permeability, melatonin reduction, disruption to brain glucose metabolism, generation of stress proteins. Let’s not also forget that in 2011 the World Health Organization (WHO) classified radio frequency radiation as a possible 2B carcinogen. The list goes on and on. AT&T is are so the leader in RFID CHIPS The RFID CHIPS is set up on the barcode system if you research Lucent Technologies. In which their logo is the snake chasing its tail which is a ancient symbol for Lucifer the company is owned by AT&T we deliver the world slogan. Recently, it was announced that AT&T has split into 3 seperate companies. One of the three, the company formerly known as Bell (Bel / Belus) Laboratories, has been fresly renamed Lucent Technologies, Lucent's software. Their formal Main office for years was 666 5th Avenue New York New York the building was owned by The Rockefellers, but recently purchased by Donald Trump's son-in-law. The chip is based on the monetary system and in which will scan the chip that will be implanted between your right thumb and your index finger. They finally did the technology in which the chip also has a GPS system. If the RFID chip is removed once it receives oxygen the monetary system is shut off but the GPS will continue to operate. In the Bible, Lucifer is bequeathed the title, the "son of the morning." He is said to often come disguised as an "angel of light." He was anciently worshipped by pagans as "the Sun God, the Illuminated One, the God of Light." The circle itself represents their satanic deity, the great and fearsome Solar Serpent - who is pictured biting his own tail in a circle. Lucent's logo The fiery, red sun, or circle, is his image. The Holy Scriptures reveal him as the "great red dragon" and his global system as the scarlet beast. How interesting that the logo for Lucent Technologies is a red circle. Modern day New Age and Freemasonry groups continue this ancient glorification of Lucifer. One prominent New Age organization is the Lucis Trust'. Its latge founder, Alice Bailey, hailed the horned one as "bringer of light," the "shining one." he is, she trumpeted, the "Illuminator of mankind. Since Bailey's global occult group, the Lucis Trust, reveres Lucifer and the Illuminator of mankind and also promotes Freemasonry, Illuminati with its Egyptian religion. That Lucis Trust was first incorporated in 1922 as Lucifer Publishing. Revelation 14:9-11 reads: And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever:and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name. Revelation 14:9-11 And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone. Revelation 19:20 And make no mistake.The world is zooming toward 666! To think for one second, the rapid increase in technology preparing the way for 666 is possible. There is too much evidence, too many coincidents. There is an unseen "hand" zooming the world toward a global "digital world" of electronic-commerce, electronic-identification! REV. 16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six. Revelation 13:16-18 I also believe that the event of the timelines was already known long before the universe was ever created by God. I believe we are living in the time of The 7 Year Tribulations, based on the constellation of Leo and Virgo beginning September 23rd 2017 ending September 23rd 2024 and now we will see the result of A Lost Civilization. A civilization that has no direction and no definition of themselves, because we are lost in our own false reality. Could it be that our civilization has fail the test? Revelation 16:15 Behold, I am coming like a thief! Blessed is the one who stays awake “Putting it bluntly they are damaging the living cells in our bodies and killing many of us prematurely ! So we have to ask ourselves, with known health impacts, why and how are these companies allowed roll out these technologies without any appropriate safety concerns being addressed? It’s almost like we’re part of one massive experiment when it comes to how these techs will affect us. Experts in this field are comparing it to tobacco, once thought to be perfectly safe, despite companies knowing that it wasn’t. Do we want to repeat that process? No matter if we come together the protest the subject, they're going to do it anyhow because the greed and Corruption of Corporations including the main one AT&T. For those who agree with this post boycott AT&T immediately, Interesting isn't it ?
