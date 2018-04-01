X ANON... KENNEDY WARNED US
God only helps those who believes in him and help themselves. We are given the chance, we are under very difficult times. In the past this Nation had a definition today what with the teaching of socialism, Children taught that I-phones are chic and that development for their defense is but hiding under a table when trouble comes.... Soon they become Communists and now begins the break up of a nation. What we call the deep State is nothing but those people whose nature is foreign to this nation. Once more our defenses lack because we have lost our identity and like Sparta, Greece, Rome our once proud nation will become foreign to us as we lose our identity. ....when nations fall away from Grace ,those who need to change their natures, God is their power to reclaim that past .... I ask but one thing, as in other Nations who have fallen in the past are we now worth that saving Grace? Think on this before you answer, for this nation was built for the people , the masses to govern it. Are we past that point of redemption? An Infamous man once said:" The Constitution is just a fucking piece of paper" and showed it as he and his purposely tred upon it at the happening of 911, The beginning of the end of its amendments thus ensued its distruction when the Patriot Act, NDAA, Homeland security are held by the reigns of an oligarchy..... Now what is in place? A Constitution hanging by a thread for we the people and a Champion named Donald Trump...A citizenry who is still barely awake...... What do we tell those who come after us if we cant rebuild that which we are losing ? And for whom does the Bell Toll? How do we defense our own ignorance when we forget? You see> "The worst thing that can happen to any national stability is, not to be skillfully attacked, but to be ineptly defended."
