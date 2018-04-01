Will Trump Invoke Emergency Powers? | Joel Skousen
We are surrounded by geopolitical hot spots, from trade war with China, to unresolved nuclear ambitions on North Korea, to Israel clashes with Iran, to the southern US border permeability. Who are the real drivers of these flash-points, and what is the real objective? Joel Skousen, editor & publisher of World Affairs Brief, political scientist specializing in the philosophy of law and Constitutional theory, designer of high security residences and retreats, and author of "Strategic Relocation--North American Guide to Safe Places," returns to Reluctant Preppers to lay out his take on the powers behind our interventionist global agenda. Skousen exhorts us to prepare for the worst, while working to reclaim our true individual and national sovereignty while there's still time!
