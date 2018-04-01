Why Do We Let This Happen? - Impivaara

In this episode Juha cover the psychological and cultural factors that
have enabled Finland to enter this current identitarian crisis. In order
to fight back and challenge the current state of being and living, and
what is going on here, we have to understand how we think and act as
Finns and recognize those positive and negative features in our culture
and psyche.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment