Trump threatens to declare state of emergency to secure wall funding
Of course corporate democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer don't want to impeach trump. They need him for their reason why they can't pass left-wing policies, because at the core of corporate democrats, they are republicans and put money and profit over America and Americans.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment