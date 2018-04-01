Time Traveling Trumps

the puppet masters are at least 80 years ahead ofnour thinking, project looking glass is real, TRUMP IS APART OF THE @GEND@. QANON is another psy op. Am i the only one that can see that Trump is an actor acting in a reality show?? Everything that has happened since Obama is the final act in a SAVAGE play and we are not only the audience but the unwitting participants
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment