The federal shutdown by JJ Luna

The federal shutdown is constantly in the news, as you all know. Many of you also know that when it comes to politics and politicians, I am neutral. Frankly, I don’t like any of them. However, as I Christian I follow the command in the 13th chapter of Romans, to be obedient to whoever runs the country.
As for those of you affected by the government shutdown, at least a few of you must have the third edition of “How to be Invisible.” On page 95 I urge every reader to run his or her life on a CASH BASIS. Thus, when the inevitable calamity comes along, at least there will be no worries about mortgage payments, car payments, credit card payments or any payments due to a personal loan that should never have been made. Is this not just common sense, folks?
On the other hand, “common sense” is not all that common. How many of you readers think this current argument iin Washingtom is about a few billion dollars? If you’d like to hear a bit of true common sense, check out a recent commentary by Simon Black, of The Sovereign Man.
https://www.sovereignman.com/international-diversification-strategies/this-problem-is-10000-times-bigger-than-the-border-wall-24430/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=sm_notes&utm_campaign=notes&utm_content=2019117_debt_ss
If that does not make sense, then what does? (I shall now step down from my soap box and turn to more mundane matters.)
MY Q&C PAGE:
I have been unable to find anyone who can fix the problem. Therefore, if you posted a question or comment and failed to receive a reply, please send it again, this time to JJL at CanaryIslandsPress.com. Put “Q&C” in the subject line. Eventually I will have a new website set up from scratch. That--at last!--will fix the problem.
"THE GIRL WHO CAME IN FROM THE SEA"
I am currently doing a major rewrite of this thriller--many changes! Publication on Amazon is scheduled for some time in March. I have been wracking my brain for a shorter title but no idea has thus far occurred to me. If any of you folks feel are skilled in this area, please contact me. I will send you a synopsis so you can see what the book is all about.
Thanks for reading!
Jack Luna
P.S. -- If you have an idea for the subject of a future email, please send it along.
