Prophecy & Predictions - End of World, Messiah & Future After 2019
Most of us have heard about #prophecies and #predictions about the Apocalypse and the coming #Messiah from the book of revelations in the Bible, the quatrains of Nostradamus, the poetic 4-line forecasts of the Chinese Tui Bei Tu, the Mayans, the Aztecs and the Hopi Indians, Hindi, just to name a few...So, did these seers, soothsayers, prognosticators and prophets, separated by thousands of miles and dozens of centuries, all receive and share many similar apocalyptic warnings for mankind? Also what is fascinating is that all of them talk about a great change after the end of days and how a second coming would descend on to the human world and save us from a great weeding out that would take place which would be followed by great catastrophes and plagues spread over the Earth. So are we really in the end of times that these prophecies predicted and if so who would be the coming Messiah or Maitreya that all religions have talked about? We cover all of this and more on today’s episode of Edge of Wonder
