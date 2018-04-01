National Emergency Hangs In The Balance
Pelosi and Schumer don't want to hear the facts even though they clearly agreed with them years earlier. As the Wall Street Journal reported recently Speaker Pelosi interrupted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who was repeating statistics related to border security. Pelosi told Nielsen “I reject your facts.” Whereby Nielsen responded “These aren’t my facts,These are the facts.” Earlier today, President Trump expressed his intention on declaring a state of emergency on the Southern border. And lo and behold, Pelosi and her faction of Marxist jabber jaws gave him all of the obstruction he needed. Next stop state of emergency? Only time will tell.
Posted by Politico Cafe
