Michael Tellinger Exposes the Hidden Controllers of Mankind
Wars and conflicts continue to rage across the planet to the determent of anyone caught in the crossfire. No one would willingly live in a war-torn section of the world, yet so many people do. http://bit.ly/AncientAliensandGods Despite the greater detriment, there are those who do benefit from the world being in a constant state of conflict. With a live audience, Michael Tellinger reveals the trinity of global control by explaining the origin of money and how it is used by the banking syndicates to control governments and populations.
