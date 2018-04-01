Kevin Shipp - Value of Dollar to Plummet in Coming Reset
Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp predicts a big reset of the U.S. dollar coming sooner than later. Shipp says, “Yes, I do. It’s going to be horrible if the dollar loses its reserve status. I think they will absolutely do that. I think, also, if you add that ‘missing’ $21 trillion, our deficit is actually double what is being said in public. There is something very, very serious going on with that $21 trillion. I have my own opinion as to where it went, but, yeah, I think there will be a reset.” What does a reset look like to the guy on the street? Shipp says, “First of all, the dollar plummets in value. That is going to affect everyone’s financial life in this country. They will devalue the dollar, which is going to take us into a very serious recession. . . . There is no question we are going to enter into a financial crisis. No question. . . . By the end of the year, we will see serious financial problems.”
Posted by Politico Cafe
