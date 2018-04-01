John Rubino - All We Have Left is to Wipe the Slate Clean
Financial writer John Rubino says no matter what country, the global
debt has exploded to record highs, and it’s going to go even higher in
the coming years. Rubino says, “All we have left is to wipe the slate
clean and say, you know what, this thing did not work. It’s a 60 year
experiment that turned out to have a fatal flaw, which is you can’t hand
a printing press to a government.”
