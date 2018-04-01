IS IT ALL... JUST THEATRE?

Brian, the founder of HighImpact Vlogs, and his original channel which
You Tube terminated without cause 7 months ago, HighImpact Flix, joins
me to discuss the fascist censorship we're seeing from the social media
giants, and then we discuss the deep state and President Trump, which we
quickly discover, Brian and I do not see entirely eye to eye on. Thanks
for tuning in.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment