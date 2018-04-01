Global Markets Are CRASHING 2019 Isn’t Looking Good - What You NEED To Know!
Is the everything bubble about to pop?! Those who have been paying attention can clearly see a similarity today to what we saw in the lead up to the 2008 financial crisis that we’re still feeling the effects of today! Stocks are down, bonds and pensions are struggling, gold is undervalued, the Canadian housing market is totally inflated, cryptocurrencies are in a bear run, so where will all this end? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with John Sneisen of World Alternative Media about what can be expected for the global markets in 2019 (spoiler alert, it’s gonna be a rough ride) and more importantly what you can do to protect your wealth moving forward.
