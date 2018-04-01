Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

George Friedman's Mailbag






 George joins the podcast to answer your questions about geopolitics. What did he get wrong in "The Next Hundred Years"? How will China's economic woes affect the global economy? How is President Trump shaping US foreign policy compared to other US presidents? Tune in for answers to all these and more.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...