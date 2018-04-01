George Friedman's Mailbag

George joins the podcast to answer your questions about geopolitics.
What did he get wrong in "The Next Hundred Years"? How will China's
economic woes affect the global economy? How is President Trump shaping
US foreign policy compared to other US presidents? Tune in for answers
to all these and more.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment