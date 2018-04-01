[DS] Distraction Incoming, Patriots Ready And Waiting
Jim Jordan and team wrote a letter to Huber that he needs to hand over material they requested. The DS is catching on that Mueller might not be working for them and that he might come up with nothing. [HRC] tweets that we need to stop corruption in DC by passing a bill. Army getting ready to build the wall. In the past Obama has declared a national emergency. Congress had no problem funding a wall/fence in Jordan along their border.Trump signs bill to help Vets. Russian lawyer is indicted. Macron is losing control with the yellow vests. Have Q and the patriots confirmed something about [RBG] and is the [DS] getting ready to use this as a distraction.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment