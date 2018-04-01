Crisis in Dubai?
Dubai is a very different place from any other in the Persian Gulf. Its economy isn’t based on oil, natural gas or any other raw material, but mainly on tourism, transport, trade and finance. But, despite not being rich in natural resources, in the last four decades, Dubai became one of the most prosperous places in history. The tallest building in the world, the largest shopping mall, the largest airport, the most luxurious hotel. You can find everything here. However, 2018 hasn’t exactly been this emirate’s happiest year. Today more and more analysts are wondering whether Dubai is about to undergo a huge crisis. And this is, precisely, the main question. Will Dubai be losing its shine?
Posted by Politico Cafe
