Breaking “Divided States Of America”
John 16: 33 These things I have spoken unto you, that "in me" ye might have peace . "In the world" ye shall have tribulation : but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world . Isaiah 26:3 3 You will keep him in perfect peace , Whose mind is stayed on You , Because he trusts in You John 15: 5 I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth "in me" , and I "in him" , the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing . Lamentations 4: 16-17 16The anger of the LORD hath divided them; he will no more regard them: they respected not the persons of the priests, they favoured not the elders ע 17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a "nation that could not save us" .
Posted by Politico Cafe
