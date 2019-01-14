Benjamin Fulford Jan 14 2019 Supreme Court Justice World Bank President fall as revolution continues
Now that top-level satanic Khazarian cabalists have fallen, second-rank officials like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim, and Serena Rothschild (widow of Jacob Rothschild) are being removed as the war to liberate humanity continues. Ginsburg “has gone missing and may be dead or still in NY hospital, missing two weeks of oral arguments at the Supreme Court, or the entire month of January, with no proof of life, setting the stage for U.S. President Donald Trump to name another Justice,” Pentagon sources say. Jim Yong Kim, a Clinton appointee, was forced to resign as President of the World Bank because of corruption, say Dragon family sources. Investigators are focusing in particular on Haiti and Kim’s involvement with Clinton corruption related to the artificially induced 2010 Haiti earthquake, CIA sources say. Serena Rothschild was the widow (or wife) of senior Zionist elder Baron Jacob Rothschild and mother of Nathaniel Rothschild. All we know is that she died “after a short illness.” We have reported that Jacob Rothschild is already dead, but it appears that attempts are being made to make it seem he is still alive in order to prevent his progressive-minded son Nathaniel from taking over the British branch of this still-powerful family.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment