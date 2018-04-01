All Hail Vladimir Putin in 2019! And Here Is Why. Happy New Year from Mother Russia
We wish you a happy 2019 from mother Russia. And we would like to thank the president Vladimir Putin for signing the laws against animal cruelty in all of mother Russia last month. They were long overdue. Starting this New Year you can actually go to prison in Russia for mistreating animals - those set of laws are even stricter and harsher that United States has and their prisons are harsher too. This is a big victory for all Animal Liberation worldwide. Regardless of your feeling about Russian president we all have to admit that he has done something good this New Year for our four legged bother and sisters. This is a truly cause to celebrate. By the way do you know that Vladimir Putin is the most popular model in the world. For example, Kim Kardashian produced her 2019 calendar and sold 10,000 copies world wide. While calendar with Vladimir Putin was sold at the rate of 10 millions copies in Japan alone. And close to 100 Millions worldwide. Had Putin received $1 dollar for each of his picture used in the calendar he would have been one billion dollar richer.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment