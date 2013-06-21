Will America's Longest War Finally Come To An End?...Let's Hope So
Over the last few days, President Trump has shocked just about everyone.
First a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, and then a 50%
reduction of troops from America's 17 year old war in Afghanistan. This
is what Americans have been voting for for decades, and naturally, the
establishment is having a fit. Ron Paul discusses on today's Liberty
Report!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment