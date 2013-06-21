Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Will America's Longest War Finally Come To An End?...Let's Hope So


 Over the last few days, President Trump has shocked just about everyone. First a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, and then a 50% reduction of troops from America's 17 year old war in Afghanistan. This is what Americans have been voting for for decades, and naturally, the establishment is having a fit. Ron Paul discusses on today's Liberty Report!














