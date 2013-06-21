Why EVERY Fiat Currency MUST Fail | David Morgan (Dec 3, 2018)
With every country of the world having now abandoned sound money for fiat currency, what can't they just keep pulling maneuvers out of the hat to prop up our "money supply" indefinitely? Are all those predicting a financial collapse just a bunch of Chicken Littles running around saying the sky is falling? Precious metals and resource guru David Morgan, freshly back from London conferences on gold & silver cashflow strategies & other topics, returns to Reluctant Preppers to answer YOUR viewer questions. Morgan shares a mind-expanding mathematical proposition to get us grappling with the limits of our own finite lifespans and the limited lifespan of our money supply.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment