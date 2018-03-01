Why the Deep State Despises the American Constitution Exclusive Interview with Dr. Michael Salla
#constitution is a thorn in the #DeepState agenda to control your life. Continuing in this Part 2, we will reveal the importance of the many “sealed indictments”in the possession of Team Mueller. We discuss what many believe are the true motives regarding the migrant #Caravan - and, what’s to gain for those behind it and we’ll show you what Trump is up to, that may garner him a spot on the list of all time most-influential presidents.. So hold on tight as we present you with this part 2 of 3 series episode with Michael Salla on Edge of Wonder.
Posted by Politico Cafe
