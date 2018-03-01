THEY Tried To Bury This Information.. (2018-2019)
As a historian that specializes in extraterrestrial contact, Richard Dolan has studied the gamut of UFO history from science and military to personal accounts. Along the way, he has amassed a large body of anecdotes concerning extraordinary encounters with extraterrestrial entities. In this interview, Richard Dolan shares a few of these strange stories which may have a lasting and profound effect upon our civilization in this interview with Regina Meredith originally webcast November 18, 2014. Richard M. Dolan is considered an expert on UFOs and the related government conspiracies. He is the a co-author of A.D. After Disclosure: The People’s Guide to Life After Contact, and has published a 1,000-page study about UFOs and the National Security State. It is a a two-volume historical narrative of the national security dimensions of the UFO phenomenon from 1941 to the present.
