The British government soon recognized that control of the economy was
not enough; the war at home meant control of information itself. At the
outbreak of war, they set up the War Propaganda Bureau at Wellington
House. The bureau’s initial purpose was to persuade America to enter the
war, but that mandate soon expanded to shape and mold public opinion in
favour of the war effort and of the government itself...
