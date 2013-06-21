THE VAULTS ARE NEARLY EMPTY -- David Jensen
David Jensen emailed me recently to say "all hell is breaking loose in the Palladium markets" and as David explains it, the unallocated paper precious metals Ponzi scheme may come unraveled once and for all due to what's happening at the LBMA right now with Palladium. The NYMEX vaults are down to a mere 18,000 physical ounces and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange is down to just 600 ounces Palladium. This house of cards is collapsing. Thanks for tuning in.
Posted by Politico Cafe
