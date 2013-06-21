The Dow is Tanking. Are you prepared?

HUGE Stock Market Correction! - What On Earth Is Happening?
The Dow was down over 700 points at mid-day as investors responded to growing fears that a global economic slowdown is growing.
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott of The Liberty Advisor about the
massive stock market correction of December 4th, 2018 as the Dow drops
2.5% and the S&P 500 drops 3.2%.
With massive gains recently, the speculation seems to be coming to its
inevitable end as faith is lost in the incredibly bubbled stock market
which has been pumped with insane amounts of fake money by the Federal
Reserve.
While the stock market which is heavily manipulated and lacks
fundamental value begins to see the tremors before the "big one",
housing markets in many places in the United States and around the world
are facing a familiar crisis.
Toll Brothers in California have seen a 13% plunge in orders as
California as a whole falls 39%!
There is also a partial inversion of the yield curve as the 2 and 3 year
surpasses the 5 year.
Bonds are a disaster and the solution? More of that which created the
problem in the first place! Of course, that's what the Fed and the
Keynesians believe.
Tim explains the latest and what people can do to stay safe!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment