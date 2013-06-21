Saudis Tell US Senate 'Where To Go' - Time To Leave?
The Saudi government has issued a blistering condemnation of last week's
Senate vote blaming Riyadh for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal
Khashoggi. While that voice vote may have irked them, the vote before it
demanding an end to US participation in the Saudi war on Yemen may
prove far more significant. Is it time for a divorce from the Saudis?
