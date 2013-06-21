Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Rick Sanchez explains why market’s gone wild




 The Dow Jones plunged 785 points on Friday but recovered all but nearly 80 points by the closing bell. Uncertainty over the future of US trade with China continue to fuel market volatility, and the arrest of a Chinese tech mogul at the behest of US authorities made traders as anxious as ever. The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates to combat unsustainable market growth, but not everyone is behind the idea. Rick Sanchez explains.





