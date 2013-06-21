Rick Sanchez explains why market’s gone wild

The Dow Jones plunged 785 points on Friday but recovered all but nearly
80 points by the closing bell. Uncertainty over the future of US trade
with China continue to fuel market volatility, and the arrest of a
Chinese tech mogul at the behest of US authorities made traders as
anxious as ever. The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates
to combat unsustainable market growth, but not everyone is behind the
idea. Rick Sanchez explains.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment