Max Igan - Washington Has Not Countered Daesh in Syria
Quite impossible to disagree with any of the words that Max Igan commentated in this video. USA government has no business in Syria and in any other parts of the Middle East as well, neither they were ever invited in by Syria. Very shady at the least. Great comment, right on point by the way.
