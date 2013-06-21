MAX IGAN ~ Archons & Puppet Masters Of The Empire Of The Three Cities
Age Of Truth TV presents a fascinating speaker from Australia! MAX IGAN - one of Australia´s leading authorities in the field of conspiracy research and truth seeking. Originally a musician and artist, Max Igan´s destiny changed drastically after his so-called "awakening" to what "really is going on the world that we have never been told". He became a succesful full-time lecturer in many countries around the world, as well as an author, radiohost and filmmaker. Max Igan is connecting countless dots and pieces in a very complex puzzle, trying to uncover the truth of what is going on behind the scenes of the ruling elites of the world, the called Illuminati banking cartel and manipulative political system. Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander sat down to talk to Max Igan about his extraordinary, eye-opening and highly controversial claims of how the world is run, and his alternative world view, during the Open Mind Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark in September 2014. An intense conversation relevant at any point in time, during these turbulent changing times.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment