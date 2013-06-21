Here’s Why Canada Arrested Chinese CFO for Trump Admin
Neocon Bolton Behind Arrest of Chinese CFO to Enforce Sanctions on Iran and Sabotage Trade Talks
Not only did Bolton know about the arrest as he was meeting with the Chinese president, he was fully aware of the staggering geopolitical repercussions. China Outraged At Arrest Of Huawei CFO, Warns It Will “Take All Measures” It appears that this all-out assault on China by the NWO neocon cabal is really about 3 things. First, it shows the whole world that the unlawful U.S. sanction regime illegally enacted against Iran WILL BE ENFORCED—EVERYWHERE. In other words, no President or Prime Minister, CEO or CFO, Vice President or Foreign Minister, COO or CIO will be safe from arrest and prosecution if there is so much as the slightest evidence that they have violated the American sanctions. This exceedingly chilling message associated with apprehending the Chinese CFO is unprecedented in modern history. Secondly, the neocons have signaled to the whole world that they own and operate the foreign policy of the Trump administration. Not only did Bolton et al. completely wreck the fraught trade discussions between Trump and Jinping, the NWO perps sent another message that every nation must implement the Neocon agenda. That agenda not only includes strict compliance with the dictates from the apartheid state of Israel, it also means not impeding the Greater Israel project. Thirdly, the neocon perps of this transparent psyop are telling the global information technology industry that the American and British Intelligence Communities will not tolerate being denied access to any type of IT device. Some of the key networks, hardware and software (e.g. 5G) produced by Huawei Technology had no back door for the NSA to penetrate. This is why Huawei’s networks and technology are being unfairly banned in various nations. With the coming of 5G networks, only CIA-approved technology will be approved so that the 5 Eyes can maintain their worldwide spying and surveillance regime.
