Hemp is Officially Legalized — President Trump Signed the New Farm Bill
President Trump recently signed the Agriculture Improvement Act. This Act designates Hemp as a bonafide agricultural crop. Not only does this introduce the rocky legal path towards CBD oil production. A path made rocky by the pharmaceutical industry stranglehold. Hemp could actually benefit the environment on a massive scale. Perhaps even negating the ongoing climate change debate once and for all. Hemp paper is recycled 7 to 8 times on average. While wood paper can only be recycled 3 times. Back in 1916 the USDA reported that an acre of hemp produced as much paper as four acres of trees annually. Seventy percent of those forests have been decimated since 1916. Hemp could potentially right the ship in order to save America. But only if the minions of globalization get out of its way.
Posted by Politico Cafe
