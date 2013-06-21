HARRY DENT : Next year could mark the ultimate zenith for US equities
GSR interviews HARRY S DENT Jr - Dec 6, 2018 Nugget
Gold, silver and related shares appear to be building a solid base for an advance as well as cryptos where Bitcoin could ascend to $25,000. The Blockchain concept will thrive as the backbone of the new Internet 2.0, with profound utopian-like implications for virtually every aspect of life. Entertainment, employment, banking, finance, education, legal, healthcare, insurance, voting security and government with benefit from the blockchain. The decentralized peer-to-peer, transparent, blockchain based currency model will over time, inevitably overturn the opaque and highly regulated fiat model. The Blockchain will lessen the frequency and magnitude of economic bubbles and their subsequent contractions. The worst of the US stock market correction seems to be in the rearview mirror at least until the Fed wraps-up the rate hike cycle in mid-2019. Next year could mark the ultimate zenith for US equities as the current price "Bubble" culminates with the Dow Jones Industrials topping 30,000. The resulting price crash could mirror the -89% drop in '30-'33. The bubble parallel extends to the ominous Dot.com peak of 2000 where trade tariffs and immigration issues may have contributed to the declines. Current markets have extended beyond the dreams of avarice, including global real estate, stocks, and commodities. A primary Baby Boomer group that comprises 50% of spending will soon curtail purchases, potentially in a significant decline in GDP growth. The net affect could slow domestic economic output for years, further burdening the already challenged system where over half of US households already require Federal assistance. In Part II. with Bob Hoye of Institutional Advisors, the narrative includes cryptocurrencies. The high level of misinformation surrounding the de facto currency of the future requires closer examination. The debate between Bitcoin aficionados and naysayers is put under the microscope. The viability of Bitcoin as a payment system with a few transactions per second versus credit card companies that facilitate thousands per second. The the host notes the inexpensive nature of transferring wealth, sometimes as low as $0.01 per $10,000 Bitcoin transaction. In addition, $194 million in Bitcoin was transferred for merely ten cents. The same transaction using traditional wire transfers could cost "tens of thousands of dollars" and require days to clear. The argument was debunked by numerous sources as Bitcoin is easily tracked by authorities, offering far less opacity than fiat currency. According to media sources, privacy coins such as Monero and Zcash are rarely used for the dark-web transactions, deemed less desirable. Although in bear market territory, a few altcoins are showing signs of life, such as SALT and WAVES; both rebounded around 50% this week. Key takeaway, Bitcoin is the antithesis of draconian fiat money, which is not prescribed by the US Constitution. Bitcoin sidesteps rent-seeking behavior by transferring wealth directly among the masses thereby enhancing personal freedom for the masses. Bitcoin closely emulates the role of money as outlined by the US Constitution. Ethereum offers machines / AI personal freedom today and likely even pets in the future via breakthroughs in inter species communication. The discourse concludes with a memorial to the hundreds lost in wild fire tragedies, such as in the November 2018, Paradise CA inferno and a simple, inexpensive plan of last resort to avert future disasters
Posted by Politico Cafe
