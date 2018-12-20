FBI Raids Home of Clinton Foundation Whistleblower
An FBI raid on the home of a intelligence community whistleblower bay crack open an investigation into the Clinton Foundation as well as the real Russian collusion – the Uranium One deal where Russians were allowed to perhaps illegally buy a substantial portion of America’s uranium mining capability. According to the Daily Caller, on November 19, sixteen FBI agents recently descended on the home of a recently-recognized, yet little-known Department of Justice whistleblower who delivered documents exposing the Clinton Foundation and the Uranium One deal to a government watchdog. The documents, which were delivered to the Justice Department’s inspector general, also show that federal officials, including then FBI Director Robert Mueller, failed to investigate potential criminal activity regarding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and Rosatom, the Russian company that purchased Uranium One. According to federal law 18 USC 23-82 – Misprison of Treason: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.” Mueller is now the Special Council supposedly investigating Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, but not with the Clinton campaign or the Clinton Foundation.
