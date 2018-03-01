[DS] Stunts Will Attempt To Delay, New Dates For Hearing Set
Grassley writes a letter to Blumenthal saying Simpson lied in Senate testimony. Facebook has been caught using data without the users consent. Trump goes after Macron, tells him the people are siding with him about taxes, climate change etc. Q drops more bread crumbs, warns deep state might try another stunt to delay, but the next stunt will need to be larger to really postpone the inevitable. Q and team countered the deep state delay by getting Flynn off. Other investigation are ongoing but the memo is heavily redacted.
