David Wilcock and David Adair the Man Who Worked at Area 51 Underground Facilities
David Wilcock introduces us to David Adair, an insider from the original Disclosure Project lineup who has worked for most of his life developing secret rocket technology. He was an exceptional child who developed a strong interest in the future of space travel after devouring countless books in his local library. As he started launching rockets in a cornfield in Ohio, the military took an interest in his unusual hobby. Once they realized that his technology was far in advance of theirs, he was brought in to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and eventually to descend into the depths of Area 51
