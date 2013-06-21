David Icke Talks About The French Protests

The only thing the political elite are afraid of is us lot waking up. It seems we’re are waking.I hope people realize this is the time to change things. Banking, multi national companies,health care,taxation,renewable energy. Policies can be changed so our world is a better place. Get rid of the non productive idiots at the top of the food chain that feed off us daily and take control back
