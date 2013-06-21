Danielle DiMartino Booth - $250 Trillion Global Debt Will Not Be Forgiven Willingly
Former Fed insider Danielle DiMartino Booth says the $250 trillion global debt is going to be a painful and messy problem to resolve. What about a giant global debt forgiveness such as a debt jubilee? DiMartino Booth warns, “I am not so sure something like a debt jubilee, where all countries are supposed to hold hands and sing kumbaya, I don’t know that scenario necessarily unfolds. . . . The debt will not be forgiven willingly.”
