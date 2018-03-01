CHARLES NENNER: PREPARE FOR A 70% MARKET DROP! (It's Gonna Be Murder)
There are long term trends developing. The problem is not a trading war or China. What worries me is that the FED also seems to be surprised by weakness - although our indicators showed that already in early 2018.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment