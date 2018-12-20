Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Chaos In France! The People Demand Macron’s Resignation After VIOLENT Clashes With Police





 Cristina Laila for the Gateway Pundit reports, French police pushed back “yellow vest” protesters with tear gas and water cannons as the Champs Elysees burned Saturday morning. Thousands of protesters marched to protest a gas tax hike on Saturday morning and demanded French President Emmanuel Macron resign.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...