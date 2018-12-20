Chaos In France! The People Demand Macron’s Resignation After VIOLENT Clashes With Police
Cristina Laila for the Gateway Pundit reports, French police pushed back
“yellow vest” protesters with tear gas and water cannons as the Champs
Elysees burned Saturday morning. Thousands of protesters marched to
protest a gas tax hike on Saturday morning and demanded French President
Emmanuel Macron resign.
