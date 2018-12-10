Benjamin Fulford December 10th 2018 - Secret War centers on SWIFT after George Bush Sr's Death
Since the death of Nazi Fourth Reich Fuhrer George Bush Sr., the battle for control of the world’s financial system, and thus of the process of deciding humanity’s future, is now centering on control of the SWIFT international interbank electronic transfer system. A final battle is taking place between the 13 bloodlines which have traditionally controlled the planet, and the meritocratic Gnostic Illuminati who control the U.S. military-industrial complex, multiple sources agree. The battle is heading for a climax of sorts now that George Bush Senior has been “executed,” as confirmed by both Pentagon and CIA sources. Here is what a CIA source had to say: “I have been told by two sources that G.H.W. Scherff (Bush) was actually indicted on September 10, 2018 for crimes against humanity, child trafficking, sedition, and treason. He allegedly plea-bargained a deal with the military tribunal hearing his case, to be executed/suicided to keep his legacy intact for his family and the sheeple. Trump signed the death order. So was it a clone that was executed, since we also have intel that he died in June (another clone). I think Bush/Scherff actually died in January 1992, choking on sushi and then finished off by Barbara Bush with a poisoned cloth (as seen in the video posted last week). Military tribunals are set to begin on January 2, 2019.”
