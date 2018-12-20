2019: The Year of Economic Collapse & Big War?
In the ninety-ninth edition of the Russian Newspapers Monitor, Professor Filip Kovacevic discusses the front-page articles from four Russian newspapers: Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Izvestia, and Komsomolskaya Pravda. He presents the highlights from an exclusive interview with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov. Professor Kovacevic also examines the current state of the devastating dispute within the Christian Orthodox Church between the pro-Poroshenko, Gladio C inspired Constantinople patriarch and the Russian Orthodox Church over Ukraine. In addition, he discusses the possibility of the NATO-equipped Ukrainian military attack on the self-proclaimed Donbass republics. Lastly, he looks at the Russian claims that a new global economic crisis will hit the world in the coming year. Do not miss this exclusive edition of the Russian Newspapers Monitor!
