Who is firebombing California and why?

It’s critical to understand the global context that has been
painstakingly fabricated by the NWO globalist cabal. They have created a
worldwide enterprise that employs a cadre of geoengineers who are
capable of manufacturing any weather pattern they so desire. These
newly predominant weather patterns, then, are used to provide cover for
manufactured catastrophic weather events and/or destructive climate
trends.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment