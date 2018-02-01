Trump Just Boxed The Fed In, This Is How
Theresa May is coming up with a secret deal and the people don't know what its all about, the question is why is it secret. Home sales are imploding in California, it starting to look like the entire housing market is about to come down. The manufacturing surveys and the real numbers are distorted, the manipulation of the economy can now be seen. Trump has boxed the Fed in the corner, the Fed is damned if it continues raising rates and damned it it does not. This part of the plan, it is a no win situation for the Fed, they do not have their escape route setup anymore. Countries are moving away from the Fed dollar because they know what's coming.
