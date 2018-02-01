Time Traveler Says the World is Not What We Have Been Lead to Believe
The world is not what we have been lead to believe. We are eternal multidimensional beings living in a multiverse. Their is a spiritual world that we are all connected too. This is the source where we find our path, healing and knowledge. Each one of us is connected to this source. We just have to remember and seek this connection. Jason will be discussing his life long experiences with out of body contact with many different ET and dimensional beings and his astral travels through time and space. Jason will share his insight on what he has learned from having access to the worlds that are just outside our physical senses. This is a very large topic that goes into ascension, past lives, mind, our hidden history and our spiritual development.
