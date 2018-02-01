This Was One of the Most Vicious Anti-Trump Elections By Psycho Deep State Apparatchik Media Shills
In no small part due to the symbiosis of Donald Trump with cable news,
the 2018 midterm elections are notably heavy on emotion and even hatred.
Lionel of Lionel Media joins Rick Sanchez to discuss, taking a
psychoanalytical read of US civics and proclaiming that we as a country
have “lost our mind.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment