The United Bankrupt States
The US economy is going through a fabulous moment. After 10 years of uninterrupted economic growth, the great American engine is working at full speed: industrial production, the SP 500 and exports are at record highs while unemployment is at its lowest level in 20 years. However, the US economy has another face of which we’ve already talked about here in VisualPolitik: the public debt and the federal government deficit are out of control. However, the federal government isn’t the only debt and credit addict. In this video, we’ll talk about the other debt crisis that looms over the American giant.
