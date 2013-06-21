The Fed's Impossible Dream Of Fine-Tuning The Economy
The Fed is raising rates in search of an arbitrary "neutral rate" that
they've collectively set their sights upon. Then we can all relax,
right? Wrong! The damage of the Fed's manipulation of the economy has
been done, and a financial crisis is unavoidable.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment