Thanksgiving Message from Greg Hunter 11.23.18
Weekly News Wrap-Up & Thanksgiving Message from Greg Hunter 11.23.18
This Wrap-Up will talk about the upcoming problems on the U.S. southern border, the dark clouds I see coming for the markets and the banks. I also want to talk about what I think is the Democrat plan for President Obama’s third term. Oh, and the Clintons and their global charity fraud is not going away as Congress will hold hearings before it flips to Democrat control.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment